At around 9.35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the incident occurred outside the multi-story car park on Leopold Street.

A black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s, both of whom died shortly afterwards.

A young girl of primary school age was also seriously injured and was taken to a London hospital for treatment. Minor injuries were sustained by a man in his forties and a boy of primary school age.

Officers arrived and arrested a 30-year-old Ramsgate man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision. He is also being treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and would like to hear from any witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence, or drivers with relevant dashcam footage.

Please contact the appeals department at 01622 798538 and reference DS/DGC/090/22.