Shane Myles and Kayleigh Halliday were sentenced on Friday, August 26, 2022, for the January murder of 66-year-old Paul Wakefield.

Myles was found guilty of murder after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, and the 31-year-old, formerly of Rock Avenue in Gillingham, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Halliday, 36, of Crown Road, Sittingbourne, admitted murder during the trial and was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years and three months in prison before being eligible for parole.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate looked into Mr Wakefield’s death after he was discovered with serious injuries on the evening of Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Mr Wakefield had four visitors on the day of the attack, two of whom were Halliday and Myles, according to witness testimony.

Before Halliday and Myles severely beaten the victim, who was also stabbed with a broken bottle, the other two guests had left. They then exited the scene.

Mr Wakefield was discovered at 8.50 p.m., and responding officers quickly determined that Halliday and Myles had been present.

Three hours later, they were tracked down and arrested elsewhere in Folkestone. Myles was carrying Mr Wakefield’s bank card, and traces of the victim’s blood were discovered on both suspects’ shoes.

Detectives later used CCTV to determine the path the pair took after the attack, and Mr Wakefield’s phone was discovered discarded along that path.

Halliday and Myles both tried to blame each other for the murder, but during the trial, Halliday changed her plea to guilty. Myles was later found guilty by a jury.

‘This was a cowardly and extremely violent attack on a man in his own home,’ said Detective Inspector Ross Gurden of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. ‘I am pleased the court has recognised the seriousness of the offence with these sentences.

‘Mr Wakefield’s death was deeply upsetting for his family, friends, and the local community, and I am sure their grief will last far beyond today.’

‘However, I hope that the fact that the case was quickly resolved and two people are now serving life sentences helps Mr Wakefield’s relatives rebuild their lives.’