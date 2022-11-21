Two people have died and two people have sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Smethwick last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a car that had collided with a wall on Oldbury Road at 11.40pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and a BASICS emergency doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered five patients.

“The first and second were a man and a teenage girl, who were pedestrians, in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The fifth, the driver of the car was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was discharged at the scene.”