Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Screenshot at
Home BREAKING Two people have died and two people have sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Smethwick last night

Two people have died and two people have sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Smethwick last night

by @uknip247
0 comment

Screenshot at

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a car that had collided with a wall on Oldbury Road at 11.40pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and a  BASICS emergency doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered five patients.

“The first and second were a man and a teenage girl, who were pedestrians, in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man had sustained life-threatening injuries.

They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The fifth, the driver of the car was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was discharged at the scene.”

You may also like

How to Write a Creative Essay at Time...

Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Christchurch...

Two men have been arrested after high value...

A judge has commended two Met detectives for...

Have you seen missing Trung from Liphook?

Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More