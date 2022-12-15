Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two People Have Sadly Died After A House Fire In Oswestry This Morning
Home BREAKING Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this morning

Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this morning

by @uknip247

 

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call from the fire service reporting a house fire on Glentworth Close in Oswestry at 4.25am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire and police colleagues administering CPR to one occupant, a woman, who had been rescued from the property and was in a critical condition. Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support before conveying her on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance and hospital staff, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead a short time later at the hospital.

“Sadly, a second occupant, a man, was confirmed deceased on scene by ambulance staff.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in...

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year

Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...

Police find suspected drugs wrapped inside baby grow after car search

Public urged to download what3words before embarking on their journey home this...

A slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland SNAPS and smashes into...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling...

Breaking: Eight Dead after Dinghy capsize in the English Channel

After a migrant boat capsized, a group of fishermen rescued 31 people...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"