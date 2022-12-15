Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this morning

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call from the fire service reporting a house fire on Glentworth Close in Oswestry at 4.25am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire and police colleagues administering CPR to one occupant, a woman, who had been rescued from the property and was in a critical condition. Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support before conveying her on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance and hospital staff, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead a short time later at the hospital.

“Sadly, a second occupant, a man, was confirmed deceased on scene by ambulance staff.”