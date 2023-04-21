Friday, April 21, 2023
Two people in hospital after Streatham blaze

by uknip247

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Buckleigh Road in Streatham this morning (21 April).

Half of a ground-floor flat in a converted, two-storey house was damaged by the fire. Firefighters rescued a man from the ground-floor. A further five people left the building before the Brigade arrived. Two people were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 0010 and the fire was under control at 0102. Fire crews from Norbury, West Norwood and Tooting fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

