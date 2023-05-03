Two people were arrested after a suspected stolen van was followed along the M1 motorway

Police tracked the vehicle along the northbound carriageway before boxing it in and bringing to a controlled stop near Junction 29 at around 9.20am today (Wednesday).

Nobody was injured and no cars were damaged.

Two men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested and taken to Mansfield police station.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely well-executed stop involving multiple officers and staff from different forces.

“Our expert police drivers put in many hours of training to prepare for incidents just like this and certainly put that practice to good use this morning.”