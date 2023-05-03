Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two people were arrested after a suspected stolen van was followed along the M1 motorway

Two people were arrested after a suspected stolen van was followed along the M1 motorway

by uknip247

Police tracked the vehicle along the northbound carriageway before boxing it in and bringing to a controlled stop near Junction 29 at around 9.20am today (Wednesday).

Nobody was injured and no cars were damaged.

Two men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested and taken to Mansfield police station.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely well-executed stop involving multiple officers and staff from different forces.

“Our expert police drivers put in many hours of training to prepare for incidents just like this and certainly put that practice to good use this morning.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Cannabis plants were found in a house in Nottingham after a reported break-in

A man has been jailed for distributing extreme child pornography following an investigation by detectives

First Picture of retired postmistress who was found murdered at her home last night near Hornchurch

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has named two Belize-registered companies as promoters of a tax avoidance scheme in the UK

A Cumbrian dog breeder has been named as the man arrested after reportedly tossing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace

Information is sought to help find a man reported missing from Gillingham

First Pictures from Hornchurch Murder Investigation after Asian Postmaster walks into the Police Station and Confesses to killing his wife

Mass emergency response called to Sheppey Crossing after a man has fallen from the bridge

An investigation has been launched after a man was left critically ill following an assault in Bromley

Multiple criminal suspects were arrested and a problem tenant was evicted during a weekend of police action in Mansfield

Lyn Rigby, Lee Rigby’s mother, is marking the tenth anniversary of her son’s death at the hands of ISIS fanatics

UKStratCom medics set for key role during Coronation weekend

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.