Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

by uknip247
Two People Were Taken To Hospital After A House Blae That Didn’t Have Any Smoke Alarms
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Bransgrove Road in Edgware yesterday(29 March).
Most of the ground floor and half of the first floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire.
One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the building. They were both taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by neighbours and passers-by who noticed smoke coming from the property. “This incident is a timely reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home. 
There were smoke alarms fitted in the house, but they did not have working batteries.”Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts.
The LFB encourages everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It’s important to test them regularly.” The Brigade was called at 6.51pm and the fire was under control at 8.26pm.
Fire crews from Stanmore, Mill Hill, Hendon and Harrow fire stations were in attendance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer may face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Inquiry into London-based evangelical church finds charity spent funds on gym memberships and other personal expenses, including over £95,000 on overseas trips

New onboard announcements to make Britain’s buses accessible for everyone

Transport decarbonisation package to help boost net zero ambitions

The University of Strathclyde has launched a new Masters’s course in Sports Data Analytics

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

Detectives investigating a Tunbridge Wells burglary tracked down the person responsible and ensured he was jailed

Defence Minister Baroness Goldie reaffirms UK commitment to Malaysia

Officers have charged a second man in connection with the death of Zikel Bobmanuel

A suspect has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house during an early morning raid

Officers have released CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of criminal damage in Canterbury

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More