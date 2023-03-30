Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

Most of the ground floor and half of the first floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire.

One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the building. They were both taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by neighbours and passers-by who noticed smoke coming from the property. “This incident is a timely reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.

There were smoke alarms fitted in the house, but they did not have working batteries.”Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts.

The LFB encourages everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It’s important to test them regularly.” The Brigade was called at 6.51pm and the fire was under control at 8.26pm.

Fire crews from Stanmore, Mill Hill, Hendon and Harrow fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.