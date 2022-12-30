Two Pet Sheep Missing presumed Stolen from a field near Chichester

Two elderly pet sheep- on the left and right of the photo – are missing, presumed stolen from their field at Adsdean, PO18 near Chichester.

The Sheep Owners have put an appeal out on Social Media Saying

“There is no evidence to suggest that they have escaped – the fencing is still intact and the gate is shut and padlocked.

The third sheep is still in the field, confused and looking for her friends she is timider and it has been assumed she could not be caught by whoever must have taken them.

The missing two are very, very old much-loved pets who have regular medication, so they would not be fit for human consumption.”

Any information please contact Sussex Rural Police on 101.