Two police officers and a member of the public have been shot dead at a remote property in Queensland, Australia

The officers were responding to reports of a missing person in Wieambilla –
270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane.
The offenders are still at large, the police said at a news conference.
Residents are being told to remain indoors “until further notice”.
Katarina Carroll, Queensland Police Commissioner, said four police officers
attended the property.
One received a “bullet graze”, while another escaped the property. Both are
receiving treatment in the hospital, she said.
Ms Carroll said the offenders are yet to be taken into custody, and that
the police operation involves PolAir – which provides aerial support to
police – and specialist forces.
She added that it is the largest loss of life suffered in one incident in
recent times, paying tribute to the officers who “paid the ultimate
sacrifice to keep our community safe”.
Mark Ryan, Queensland Police Minister, also spoke at the news conference,
describing the incident as “a traumatic, confronting and devastating event
for our community”.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a “heartbreaking day
for the families and friends” of the Queensland Police officers who lost
their lives in the line of duty.
270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane.
The offenders are still at large, the police said at a news conference.
Residents are being told to remain indoors “until further notice”.
Katarina Carroll, Queensland Police Commissioner, said four police officers
attended the property.
One received a “bullet graze”, while another escaped the property. Both are
receiving treatment in the hospital, she said.
Ms Carroll said the offenders are yet to be taken into custody, and that
the police operation involves PolAir – which provides aerial support to
police – and specialist forces.
She added that it is the largest loss of life suffered in one incident in
recent times, paying tribute to the officers who “paid the ultimate
sacrifice to keep our community safe”.
Mark Ryan, Queensland Police Minister, also spoke at the news conference,
describing the incident as “a traumatic, confronting and devastating event
for our community”.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a “heartbreaking day
for the families and friends” of the Queensland Police officers who lost
their lives in the line of duty.