Two police officers have been recognised for their efforts in saving a man who was attempting to jump from a bridge onto the A12

PC Kyle Simmons and PC Eugene Robinson of the Brentwood Local Policing Team were on patrol when they received word of a number plate recognition activation on the A12 for a car stolen during a robbery in Romford.

When the officers arrived, the vehicle was parked near a roundabout above junction 12 and a man was rummaging in the boot. PC Simmons approached the man, but he abruptly ran towards the A12 bridge and jumped over the barrier.

PC Robinson pursued the man and clung to his waistband as he attempted to throw himself onto the road below.

They were able to pull the man back over the barrier to safety, where he was arrested, with the assistance of PC Simmons and a member of the public.

The man was later discovered to be a high-risk missing person from London.

“We found the car parked at the side of the road and it was quite odd as the gentleman was quite calm considering he was a suspect in a robbery,” PC Simmons recalled. As we approached him, he fashioned a bolt for the barrier.



“We were just clinging to him. He was attempting to push off the fence and fall, but we were able to keep him in check. I said to him, ‘If you fall, you will die,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I know.'”

“It all happened so quickly,” PC Robinson added. I thought he was going to make a break for it, but he went right over the barrier. There was no time to think, only grab and hold.

“It’s nice to be recognised because, looking back at the footage, I didn’t think my performance was anything special!” It’s fantastic to hear colleagues and the Chief say, ‘fantastic job.'”

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington presented PC Simmons and PC Robinson with commendations for “quick-thinking, bravery, and professionalism” during a ceremony at Essex Police headquarters.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have had a tragic ending if it hadn’t been for PC Simmons and PC Robinson’s swift and decisive actions,” CC Harrington said of the officers’ actions.

“They put their own lives in danger to save the man’s life, despite his determination to flee.

“Both officers should be extremely proud of what they did. This was outstanding police work.”