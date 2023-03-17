Friday, March 17, 2023
Two Police Officers Have Been Stabbed In A Late-night Attack In Soho
by uknip247

The officers were not on duty at the time of the attack on Greek Street, which occurred around 3.30 a.m. on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a man with knife injuries by the London Ambulance Service.

When police arrived, they discovered a second man who had also been stabbed.

Pictures from the scene show Greek Street cordoned off.

“Both males were taken to hospital for treatment – the condition of both males is now stable,” a Met spokesman said.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm GBH and Class A drug possession.

“He was taken to a police station in west London, where he remains.

“Investigations into the circumstances continue.”

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD726/17Mar.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide information anonymously.

