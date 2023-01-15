Two police officers have escaped serious injury after a vehicle drove straight at one officer before ramming a police car

The vehicle drove straight at one officer before ramming a police car, resulting in two officers escaping serious injury.

Officers on patrol in the area noticed a maroon Volvo S60 shortly before 9:10 p.m on Friday, believing it had been alerted earlier that day for driving erratically.

“After stopping with this vehicle at the junction of the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road, one of the officers exited the police car and approached the Volvo, but the driver began to reverse the vehicle at high speed, narrowly missing the officer and another parked vehicle,” said Inspector McDermott.

The suspect then drove straight at the officer, forcing them to leap out of the way in order to avoid being hit. He then rammed the police vehicle, which still had the other officer inside, before fleeing the scene down Whitehouse Road. This was a reckless incident that endangered the lives of two police officers, not to mention the possibility of serious harm to any members of the public in the area. Our investigations are still ongoing as we try to find the driver of the Volvo involved in this incident, and I would like to appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to call 101 and quote reference 1932 of 13/1/23.

Alternatively, you can report a non-emergency incident online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or visit their website at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.