One of the two police officers who was stabbed in the heart of London suffered serious wounds. Around six in the morning, two male police officers were attacked in the West End’s Haymarket neighbourhood, close to Piccadilly Circus. Both were hurt, and one is receiving medical attention at a hospital.

A man has been detained on suspicion of causing serious physical harm and assaulting a medical professional. After being tased during his arrest, he was taken to the hospital.

There are growing delays on the A401 Shaftesbury Avenue between Piccadilly Circus and Wardour Street. South of Shaftesbury Avenue and Piccadilly Circus is where you’ll find Haymarket.

More to follow