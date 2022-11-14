Two police officers were taken to the hospital after their patrol car crashed and landed on its roofs in Gravesend

November 14, 2022
In the early hours of Friday, officers were responding to an emergency near the Prince of Orange pub in Old Road East, Gravesend.

The car was impaled on what appeared to be a fence near traffic lights. As the vehicle was recovered, the road was closed.

“At 2.10am, a police car responding to an emergency call collided with another car in Old Road East, Gravesend,” a police spokesman said.

“Two officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Both have since been released.

