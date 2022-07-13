Around 10 p.m. last night (Monday 11 July), the UK Coastguard received a call from relatives of the occupants of a 12ft outboard-powered speedboat reporting that their craft appeared to be in difficulty and was clinging to the tide gauge beacon about half a mile off Margate harbour.

Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat was dispatched to investigate and arrived on the scene to find the craft sinking and partially submerged at the beacon. The two occupants were in the water, both wearing lifejackets, and were taken aboard the lifeboat to be checked for any medical issues. Concerned that the partially sunken craft would pose a hazard to navigation, the lifeboat crew assessed the feasibility of recovering the speedboat the short distance to the slipway by the lifeboat station and, after establishing a tow, were able to land it on the slipway where, with the assistance of RNLI personnel, the boat was secured on dry land. The two occupants were unharmed and were handed over to the care of the Margate coastguard rescue team. The boat’s engine failed off Palm Bay and drifted towards Margate Harbour.

“The satisfactory outcome here in the failing light was due to their plight being seen from onshore and called into the coastguard as soon as it was suspected they were encountering difficulties, and that they were wearing lifejackets, never underestimate their value,” said Lee Button, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI. It is also important to have means of attracting attention, such as flares, and if you are operating very close to the shore, a mobile phone in a waterproof bag and on your person could help save your life.”