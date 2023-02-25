Two Retired Nottinghamshire Police Officers Who Delivered Vital Supplies To Ukraine Have Received Messages Of Thanks From Soldiers In The War-Torn Country - Uknip

Simon Blincow and Rob Taylor joined a convoy of pick-up trucks and ambulances filled with electricity generators, as well as clothing, toys and other items just before Christmas last year.

The generators will soon be transported to the east of Ukraine and have been kindly received.

One message sent to Simon, from a soldier in the Ukrainian army, said: “In a few days we will go to the east and give this generator to our soldiers over there.

“Thank you for your help. Together we will win. Slava Ukraini (glory to Ukraine).”

Simon, who worked as a sergeant in the roads policing unit and operational support, said: “It was brilliant to receive this message and it is that sort of thanks from soldiers and other people in Ukraine which makes it all worthwhile.

“The situation in the east of Ukraine remains extremely critical and it is heartbreaking to see the scenes of devastation.

“This is why we were determined to put our experience as police officers to good use and help in any way we could.”

Simon and Rob visited the Ridni children’s home in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv where they handed over 80 winter coats, paints, cuddly toys, sketch books and Lego to youngsters who have been displaced since the Russian invasion one year ago.

The vehicles also stayed in Ukraine and were delivered to the east and south of the country to assist the ongoing humanitarian effort.

The visit at the end of last year was Simon’s fourth visit to Ukraine – having previously travelled with another former cop Martin Foster, delivering supplies extensively within Ukraine. All three former officers are looking to make further trips.

Current and former Nottinghamshire Police employees have donated hundreds of items which have been collected at pick up points within the force and passed on to Simon and Rob.

A generator has also been donated by a Nottinghamshire resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, after reading about Simon and Rob’s mission in the local