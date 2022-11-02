Two robbers who left victim in a coma for a phone and just £3 are jailed

Post

Two violent robbers who attacked a man with bricks and a paving slab,

leaving him in a coma for days, have been jailed.

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys set on their victim, as he walked in Watery

Lane in Caldmore, Walsall, at about 10.45pm on 18 June, 2020.

They knocked him to the ground where they kicked and punched him numerous

times, and despite his pleas for them to stop, they went through his

pockets and stole his phone, some keys and £3 cash.

During the brutal attack their victim, who’s in his 30s and has learning

disabilities, was also hit with bricks and a paving slab, knocking him

unconscious.

He was in a coma in hospital for three days and despite since being able to

return home, he’s been left scared to go out, and now needs extra support

on a daily basis.

We trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses as we worked to establish who the

attackers were and within a week we’d arrested Anys, who was aged 17 at the

time of the attack.

In August 2020 we issued a wanted appeal asking the public to help us find

Ali, and four months later we tracked him down to Newquay in Cornwall where

officers arrested him on 9 December.

Ali, aged 27, of Brace Street, Walsall and Anys, now 19, of Thorpe Road,

Walsall, both denied the robbery, but after a 10-day trial at Wolverhampton

Crown Court they were convicted on 25 February this year.

A third man was cleared of the charge.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, 21 October, Ali was jailed for 14 years

and Anys to nine years and six months.

PC Jodie Allen of Walsall CID, said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening

attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and

his family with scars that will never heal.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always

pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”