Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two sentenced and over £125K in criminal cash seized by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit as the crackdown on organised crime continues

Two sentenced and over £125K in criminal cash seized by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit as the crackdown on organised crime continues

by uknip247

Liam Storey, 33, and Samantha Haswell, 29, have had their day in court after officers carried out a warrant at an address on Dacre Street in South Shields in July last year.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), with the support of Northumbria Police, descended on the property following intelligence that suggested they were involved in illegal drug activity.

A search of the pair’s address turned up five kilos of cocaine and £125,135 in cash hidden inside a wardrobe.

The cocaine was of high purity and worth over £200,000 however, the street value was estimated to be much higher.

The duo were swiftly arrested and charged with Possessing Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply Cocaine and Possessing Criminal Property, before being remanded into custody.

Their trial was listed for July 2023 however, with the overwhelming evidence against them, the pair entered guilty pleas.

On Monday (April 17), they both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and were sentenced as follows:

Storey, pleaded guilty to Money Laundering and Possessing Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply Cocaine and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Haswell, pleaded guilty to Money Laundering and was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for two years with 200 hours unpaid work.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Barry Humphries, a comedian best known for originating the character Dame Edna Everage, passed away at the age of 89 from complications following surgery

A criminal who absconded from an open prison was found and arrested after stealing items from students during a burglary

Life-changing crash closes A22 in Sussex for collision investigation work

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a further three men with his murder

A cargo agent who used his business near Heathrow Airport to help import huge amounts of class A drugs into the UK has been...

Two men who made 10 drugs runs from Cardigan to Newport in two months have been jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years

Jailed for illegally smuggling migrants across the Channel to Britain on dinghies in 2021

A man who attacked another man, leaving him with a bleed on the brain, has been jailed for more than five years

Five men, who were part of a group convicted for producing millions of pounds of cannabis across Leicestershire over two years, have been jailed

A violent thug has been sentenced after an assault left a police officer needing metal rods in his leg

A deceptive fraudster has been jailed after scamming over £1m from North East victims

Eight people have been sentenced for their involvement in Ipswich gang-related violence and drug dealing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.