Two sentenced and over £125K in criminal cash seized by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit as the crackdown on organised crime continues

Liam Storey, 33, and Samantha Haswell, 29, have had their day in court after officers carried out a warrant at an address on Dacre Street in South Shields in July last year.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), with the support of Northumbria Police, descended on the property following intelligence that suggested they were involved in illegal drug activity.

A search of the pair’s address turned up five kilos of cocaine and £125,135 in cash hidden inside a wardrobe.

The cocaine was of high purity and worth over £200,000 however, the street value was estimated to be much higher.

The duo were swiftly arrested and charged with Possessing Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply Cocaine and Possessing Criminal Property, before being remanded into custody.

Their trial was listed for July 2023 however, with the overwhelming evidence against them, the pair entered guilty pleas.

On Monday (April 17), they both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and were sentenced as follows:

Storey, pleaded guilty to Money Laundering and Possessing Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply Cocaine and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Haswell, pleaded guilty to Money Laundering and was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for two years with 200 hours unpaid work.