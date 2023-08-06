Two Separate Crashes on A9 in Badenoch & Strathspey Prompt Appeals for Information

Road policing officers are urging the public for information following two separate crashes that occurred on the A9 on Saturday, August 5. Both incidents took place in different locations in Badenoch & Strathspey, prompting authorities to seek witnesses and dash-cam footage to aid their investigations.

The first crash occurred near the Ralia junction, close to Newtonmore, just before 2pm. It involved a white Vauxhall Crossland and a blue Jaguar XF. Two passengers from the Vauxhall, a 55-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Fortunately, they have been discharged since. Two female passengers from the Jaguar, aged 61 and 55, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 58-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is set to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, August 7. The road was initially reopened under traffic management and fully cleared by around 8.20pm.

The second crash occurred around 17.25 near the Lynwilg junction, south of Aviemore. It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, a black Land Rover Discovery, a blue Ford Fiesta, and a silver Volkswagen Amarok. A 17-year-old male passenger from the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 54-year-old woman from the same vehicle was also taken to the hospital and has since been discharged. Fortunately, no one else was injured in this incident. The 56-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff’s Court on Monday, August 7. The road was closed for just under two hours.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, from Police Scotland leading the investigation, appealed to anyone who witnessed either incident or may have captured dashcam footage to come forward and assist the authorities. Both investigations are ongoing, and the police are keen to gather as much information as possible to determine the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

Any individual with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference 1989 for the Newtonmore incident or 2884 for the Aviemore incident, both dated August 5, 2023. Providing valuable information can greatly aid the ongoing investigations and help ensure that the responsible parties are held accountable for their actions.