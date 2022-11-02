Two serial offenders jailed for a total of eight and half years

Declan Flynn of Moorfield Avenue, Denton, and Ryan McCormack of no fixedabode, were both jailed on Friday (28 October 2022) at Manchester CrownCourt for four-and-a-half years and four years respectively.

They were charged with a number of offences, including: two counts of

robbery (including the theft of a motor vehicle), burglary dwelling with a

theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of assault against an emergency

worker, Section 47 assault on a police officer, possession of a bladed

article, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and assault to

resist arrest.

The crime spree began on Friday 10 December 2021 and only stopped on 25

January 2022, when they were both arrested. The investigation was led by

Detective Sergeant Peter Goddard of Tameside, who said: “Declan Flynn and

Ryan McCormack are cowardly and dangerous individuals, whose criminality

preyed upon vulnerable people in the street, regardless of their

surroundings or the time of day.

“The officers within the Neighbourhood Crime Team at Tameside worked

tirelessly to secure the charge, remand and prosecution of these two

defendants, and I hope today’s sentencing will act as a deterrent to anyone

who is considering committing a crime and the consequences they are likely

to face.”

Crimes can be reported to Greater Manchester Police via gmp.police.uk or

101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Information about crime can also be

shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.

[image: Declan Flynn.png]

*Declan Flynn*

[image: Ryan McCormack.png]

*Ryan McCormack*

*