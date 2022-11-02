Two serial offenders jailed for a total of eight and half years

abode, were both jailed on Friday (28 October 2022) at Manchester Crown
Court for four-and-a-half years and four years respectively.
They were charged with a number of offences, including: two counts of
robbery (including the theft of a motor vehicle), burglary dwelling with a
theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of assault against an emergency
worker, Section 47 assault on a police officer, possession of a bladed
article, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and assault to
resist arrest.
The crime spree began on Friday 10 December 2021 and only stopped on 25
January 2022, when they were both arrested. The investigation was led by
Detective Sergeant Peter Goddard of Tameside, who said: “Declan Flynn and
Ryan McCormack are cowardly and dangerous individuals, whose criminality
preyed upon vulnerable people in the street, regardless of their
surroundings or the time of day.
“The officers within the Neighbourhood Crime Team at Tameside worked
tirelessly to secure the charge, remand and prosecution of these two
defendants, and I hope today’s sentencing will act as a deterrent to anyone
who is considering committing a crime and the consequences they are likely
to face.”
Crimes can be reported to Greater Manchester Police via gmp.police.uk or
101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Information about crime can also be
shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
