This morning, emergency personnel responded to an explosion in Redwood Grove, Bedford (Monday).

This caused a significant fire at a three-story block of 20 flats, engulfing the entire structure and causing a large portion of the roof to collapse.

There are currently two people in the hospital, one of whom has been taken to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

Police, fire, and ambulance services are still on the scene.

We understand that people want to help, but we ask that people avoid the area and keep any doors and windows closed.

Bedford Borough Council has established an Emergency Assistance Centre at The John Bunyan Centre in Bedford for people who have been evacuated and require assistance.

An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated, and we are working as quickly as possible to get people back into their homes.