At approximately 11.20pm on Wednesday 9 June 2021 on Stockwell Road, SW9 a collision occurred as two separate police cars responded to an emergency call.

As they did so one of them struck a female pedestrian. Despite all efforts from officers and paramedics the woman, Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, from Norwood, SE27, died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) undertook an independent investigation, which the MPS fully supported, in order to establish the cause of the collision.

Subsequently the IOPC referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service.

As a result, two officers, who are attached to Central South Command Unit were charged

PC Nadeem Patel has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act.

PC Gary Thomson has been charged with dangerous driving contrary to section 2 of the Road Traffic Act

Both officers were charged by postal requisition to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 October.

Both officers are currently on restricted duties.

