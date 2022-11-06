Two Sheffield men have been jailed for five years after they were caught in possession of firearms

On 6 August 2019, a misuse of drugs act warrant was executed at a property on Prince of Wales Road, Manor Castle.

When officers entered the property, they didn’t find drugs, however they found two guns in the property alongside a black bag containing bullets. These were seized and sent off for forensic examination.

Nobody was present at the property but officers reattended a week later and arrested the occupant, 57-year-old John Murphy.

Forensics on the handgun found DNA which linked to Mason Reside, 24, who was already in prison for unrelated offences.

Both men were charged with possession of a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Jim Dyson, who led the investigation said: “Firearms have the potential to inflict serious injury on people, in addition to causing fear and violence for those living peacefully in our communities.

“We do not tolerate firearms, and I am pleased that Murphy and Reside have been punished for being in possession of these dangerous weapons.

“Any offences involving guns will be taken seriously by the force, and we will bring those responsible to justice.”