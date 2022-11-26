Saturday, November 26, 2022
Sixteen Year Old Boys Take By Knife Crime This Evening In London Flowers Have Been Left At The Scene
Two sixteen year old boys taken by knife crime this evening in London flowers have been left at the scene in Abbeywood

by @uknip247

At around 5.10pm on Saturday, 26 November police were called to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

The locations are approximately one mile apart.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At each location, they found a 16-year-old male with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both males have been pronounced dead this evening.

 

Crime scenes are in place at both locations and an investigation into the deaths of both males is under way.

Their next of kin will be provided with support from specialist officers.

Given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers will be seeking to urgently establish any link between them.

A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, is in place until 08:00hrs on Sunday, 27 November.

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 4943/26NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

