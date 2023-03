Police received multiple calls at 5.25pm on Monday, 20 March to reports of a large group of youths fighting in Church Street, Croydon.

Two Teenagers Have Been Stabbed In A Broad Daylight Attack In Croydon

Two youths, both believed in their teens, had suffered stab injuries.

They have been taken to the hospital; We await assessments for both of them.

At least one youth has been arrested.

An extensive crime scene is in place.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised from 7.15pm to 6am.