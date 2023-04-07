Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

Two stabbed in Ramsgate bloodbath one airlifted to London hospitial

by uknip247

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Harbour Street, Ramsgate at 11.20pm on Thursday 6 April 2023.
Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.
One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital. Neither of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/62517/23.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

