Two stolen cars were recovered by police after a burglary suspect was arrested

Officers were called shortly after 8am yesterday (Sunday) morning when the first vehicle was stolen from a supermarket carpark in Castle Bridge Road, Nottingham.

The car was later involved in a crash in Beckley Road, Aspley, where another vehicle was taken from outside a house at around 8.30am.

The second car was abandoned a short time later in Meredith Close, The Meadows.

A 42-year-old man was detained at another address in The Meadows and arrested on suspicion of theft and burglary and later released on bail.

The burglary relates to another incident earlier in the morning – also in The Meadows.

Nobody was hurt and investigations into what happened are ongoing.

Sergeant John Meanwell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely challenging incident to deal with and the officers involved did a great job in tracking this suspect and bringing him into custody.”