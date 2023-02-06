Two stolen motorbikes have been recovered and a suspect arrested following a quick response from officers in Ashford

Patrolling officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, 3 February 2023, on suspicion that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect did not stop, resulting in a chase involving multiple units.

The driver was accused of driving recklessly after allegedly running red lights, driving the wrong way on a road, and speeding on a public footpath. The bike was stopped by Kent Police on Littlebrook Road.

The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by a police helicopter at a nearby address. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect’s motorbike, as well as another found at the property, had been reported stolen.

A 21-year-old man is being held in custody, and investigations are ongoing.