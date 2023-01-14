Saturday, January 14, 2023
Two Suspected Bike Thieves Have Been Apprehended Just Minutes After The Incident In Gillingham Was Reported
At 11.20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, Kent Police received a report that unknown males were attempting to steal a moped in Castlemaine Avenue before fleeing empty-handed.

Officers arrived and found the suspects on mopeds less than 20 minutes later. Following a brief chase, two suspects were apprehended and arrested on Hazlemare Road. Bolt croppers were also discovered, and the moped is thought to have been stolen.

A 20-year-old Chatham man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, and possession of a class B/C drug.

A 20-year-old Gillingham man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, interfering with a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop.

Both are still in custody.

