Two suspected rogue traders have been arrested in connection with allegations they targeted elderly victims in #Dartford

It is alleged the victims had been duped into having unnecessary roof repairs carried out to their home. After some of the work started, they were said to have been made the subject of several demands for cash escalating to almost £60,000.
The men were bailed until March 2023, pending the outcome of further enquiries.
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact us on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/XY/19326/22.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.