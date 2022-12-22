Thursday, December 22, 2022
Two suspected rogue traders have been arrested in connection with allegations they targeted elderly victims in #Dartford

by @uknip247
The men were detained after we had been alerted by a bank, on Tuesday 20 December 2022, to concerns a couple aged in their 70s had attempted to withdraw a large sum of money.
It is alleged the victims had been duped into having unnecessary roof repairs carried out to their home. After some of the work started, they were said to have been made the subject of several demands for cash escalating to almost £60,000.
At around 8.35am on Wednesday 21 December, our officers attended an address near Princes Road and arrested two men, aged 39 and 47 and from the Essex area, on suspicion of fraud offences.
The men were bailed until March 2023, pending the outcome of further enquiries.
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact us on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/XY/19326/22.
You can also contact facebook.com/hashtag/crimestoppers?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWNBo1ymSqEBGxCcvQUIrm6E_qDUrMwFUW7-3CTvCQr8bLGVVm-mR5WE39BJU-qCOjShyXHiTHXwpp_O0tnBjGKiQ2t5MMDQtpEOqqyqSs0foJi5j9q0ttWCzczg09lYQa6x0RKG8BcVCEg50QrekFi8LvNlqEKAk0dbBbY3Fkh3c7g_6mE0GxaUsdGQOnlNM0&__tn__=*NK-R">#Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

