Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in Ashford

At around 3.50pm on Friday 25 November 2022, officers on patrol in the Willesborough area of the town saw a vehicle believed to be linked to criminal offences

With the assistance of a police helicopter, patrols worked together to bring the vehicle to a stop in Silver Hill Road.

At the scene police located a quantity of new clothes with security tags attached, suspected to be stolen. Also found were a number of tin foil-lined bags and other items believed to be used for shoplifting.

A 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and theft. The boy was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

Both remain in custody while enquiries continue.