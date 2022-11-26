Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Suspected Thieves Have Been Arrested After Officers Stopped A Car In Ashford
Home BREAKING Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in Ashford

Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in Ashford

by @uknip247

At around 3.50pm on Friday 25 November 2022, officers on patrol in the Willesborough area of the town saw a vehicle believed to be linked to criminal offences

With the assistance of a police helicopter, patrols worked together to bring the vehicle to a stop in Silver Hill Road.

At the scene police located a quantity of new clothes with security tags attached, suspected to be stolen. Also found were a number of tin foil-lined bags and other items believed to be used for shoplifting.

A 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and theft. The boy was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

Both remain in custody while enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dartford’s Conservative MP has asked the Prime Minister to consider making Just...

London drivers are set to face an extra daily fee of £12.50...

London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bexleyheath which left a man seriously injured...

A group of men have been jailed for fatally shooting a young...

The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he...

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the North...

An international one stop spoofing shop has been taken down in the...

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, during a...

Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in Clayton Road,...

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with common assault after...

Six people left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no...