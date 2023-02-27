Two suspected thieves have been charged with multiple offences after items were stolen from gyms in the Ashford area

After items were stolen from gyms in the Ashford area, two suspected thieves were charged with multiple offences.

The thefts of cash and bank cards from lockers at two gyms in the Ashford district and one in Eastbourne were investigated by the Ashford Local Policing Team and the Kent Crime Squad.

In connection with the crimes, John Fletcher, 50, of Salisbury Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, has been charged with six counts of burglary and ten counts of fraud.

Laura McGannan, 36, of Winchelsea’s Main Road, has been charged with five counts of burglary.

The alleged offences occurred between Friday, January 20 and Monday, February 20.

On Saturday, February 25, both defendants appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court, and the case was adjourned to Canterbury Crown Court for a date to be determined.

Anyone who has had items stolen in a similar manner at Ashford gyms should report the incident on the Kent Police website.