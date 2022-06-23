PD Eli used his nose to track down the first man, who had fled from a car parked near lorries in a layby off the A2 near Harbledown at around 1.20 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Officers discovered a large bowser containing diesel in the vehicle and arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of theft. He was later released on bail pending further investigation.

PD Eli was back in action when, around 5.25 a.m., he discovered a man hiding in dense bushes who had previously abandoned a car in the Leeds area of Maidstone.

The suspect, 34, is accused of driving a stolen Maserati at high speeds before officers were able to stop it with a stinger.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, reckless driving, failing to stop, and driving while intoxicated.

Officers also arrested a 34-year-old passenger in the vehicle on suspicion of theft.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen in the Thames Valley, both men were taken into custody by Thames Valley Police.

‘PD Eli and others like him are an invaluable asset to Kent Police and truly are a part of the team,’ said Chief Inspector Craig West. Because of their incredible sense of smell, no matter how dark or dense a hiding place is, the person will almost certainly be sniffed out in the end.’