Two suspects are due in court after proactive police work uncovered a cannabis grow across two houses

Around 600 plants were discovered after officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at neighbouring addresses in Ringwood Crescent, Wollaton, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (20 December 2022).

A structural engineer was called after it was discovered someone had dug underneath the semi-detached properties to create extra space for the grow.

A scene remains in place while repairs to the foundations of the two houses are made. The electrics had also been bypassed, creating a further hazard.

During the raid, two men tried to flee but were successfully detained by officers.

Bac Van Nguyen, aged 44, of no fixed address, and Binh Quach, aged 24, of no fixed address, have been charged with cultivation of cannabis. The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (22 December 2022).

Inspector Peter Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a result of this enforcement activity, acting on intelligence received, officers were able to uncover a significant cannabis grow.

“During the search, it was discovered someone had dug under the properties and removed bricks from the foundation support, putting the structural integrity of the two houses at risk.

“This was extremely dangerous and a structural engineer is liaising with the landlord of the two properties to ensure repairs are made.”

Proactive operations like this one are just a small part of the ongoing preventative work Nottinghamshire Police does to tackle drug dealing in our communities.

Inspector Shaw added: “We rely on information from local people, so I urge the public to keep reporting to us because the more information we get, the better intelligence picture we can build and the more robust action we can take.

“We really value information supplied by the public and will always act on it, where appropriate, to keep people safe from harm and make a positive difference in our communities.”

“If you have any information regarding any criminal issues in your area, don’t hesitate to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.”