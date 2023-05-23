Two Suspects Arrested Following Machete Incident In Leeds Co-Op Store - Uknip

In a distressing incident at a Co-op store in Swarcliffe, Leeds, a

13-year-old was stabbed and seriously injured. The local authorities have

confirmed that two suspects, aged 11 and 17, have been arrested in

connection with the incident.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 pm yesterday, sending shockwaves

through the community. The victim suffered significant injuries to their

hand and head and was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the teenager has since been discharged, although further

medical attention will be necessary for a complete recovery.

The swift response of law enforcement and emergency medical services

ensured the victim received immediate care and attention. Detectives from

Leeds District CID have been working tirelessly to investigate the incident

and bring those responsible to justice. The arrest of the two suspects, an

11-year-old and a 17-year-old, signifies a significant breakthrough in the

case.

Both individuals remain in custody as detectives continue their meticulous

inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Leeds

District CID team is working diligently to gather all pertinent evidence

and conduct thorough interviews to gain a comprehensive understanding of

the events that transpired.

The incident has left the community deeply concerned, and the authorities

are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents. Increased

police presence and heightened vigilance will serve to provide reassurance

and prevent any further incidents of this nature.

Local residents and witnesses are encouraged to come forward with any

information that may assist the ongoing investigation. The cooperation and

support of the community are crucial in bringing clarity to the incident

and ensuring a swift resolution.

Leeds District CID and other relevant agencies are working collaboratively

to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to this

incident. Their collective efforts aim to prevent similar incidents in the

future and promote a safe environment for all residents.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to the public,

affirming the commitment of the authorities to transparency and maintaining

open lines of communication.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to contact Leeds

District CID or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers.