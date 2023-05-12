Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Two Suspects Arrested in Ashford Shop Burglary Investigation

Two suspects have been arrested by Kent Police officers investigating a burglary that took place at a shop on High Street in Ashford. The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 pm on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, when two individuals were reported to have broken into the shop.

Upon receiving the report, officers swiftly responded to the scene. They discovered that the premises’ door had been damaged, and a number of fragrances had been stolen from inside the shop.

Following their diligent inquiries, Ashford’s Victim Based Crime Team successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with the burglary. The suspects, a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from the Ashford area, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been subsequently released on bail as the investigation continues.

The dedicated team from Ashford’s Victim Based Crime Unit is actively pursuing the case, and conducting ongoing investigations. They are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident or who may have been offered the stolen fragrances for sale to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with information can contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/74934/23.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Information can also be provided through the online form on the Crimestoppers website.

