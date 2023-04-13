Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two suspects have appeared in court after being charged by police investigating the theft of a car

Two suspects have appeared in court after being charged by police investigating the theft of a car

by uknip247

Officers from the force’s Road Crime Team spotted a car which was known to them in Welbeck Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, at around 7.50pm on Monday (10 April).

The vehicle was travelling with another car which had earlier been reported stolen.

The second car failed to stop for officers and a police pursuit ensued before the car crashed in Ruddington. Officers then pursued a suspect on foot across a number of fields before he was detained.

Other officers followed the first vehicle and arrested a suspect nearby.

Louis Denham, aged 26, of no fixed abode, and 38-year-old Timothy Wilson, of Rodwell Close, Beechdale, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (12 April) charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Sergeant Neil Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard as a force to prevent vehicle crime occurring in the first place as well as arrest, charge and bring to justice those responsible.

“This was a great piece of work by the Road Crime Team, working closely with Armed Response, a Dog Section officer, response officers and the control room.”

The proactive Road Crime Team’s core daily work is focused on preventing crime and tracking down suspects who use vehicles to commit a range of offences – such as vehicle and fuel thefts, vehicles on cloned plates and cash machine thefts – as well as supporting other force teams with investigations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an...

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More