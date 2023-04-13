Two suspects have appeared in court after being charged by police investigating the theft of a car

Officers from the force’s Road Crime Team spotted a car which was known to them in Welbeck Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, at around 7.50pm on Monday (10 April).

The vehicle was travelling with another car which had earlier been reported stolen.

The second car failed to stop for officers and a police pursuit ensued before the car crashed in Ruddington. Officers then pursued a suspect on foot across a number of fields before he was detained.

Other officers followed the first vehicle and arrested a suspect nearby.

Louis Denham, aged 26, of no fixed abode, and 38-year-old Timothy Wilson, of Rodwell Close, Beechdale, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (12 April) charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Sergeant Neil Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard as a force to prevent vehicle crime occurring in the first place as well as arrest, charge and bring to justice those responsible.

“This was a great piece of work by the Road Crime Team, working closely with Armed Response, a Dog Section officer, response officers and the control room.”

The proactive Road Crime Team’s core daily work is focused on preventing crime and tracking down suspects who use vehicles to commit a range of offences – such as vehicle and fuel thefts, vehicles on cloned plates and cash machine thefts – as well as supporting other force teams with investigations.