Police were called to Vernon Park in Old Basford after reports of a man being held up at knifepoint.

A group wearing balaclavas is said to have approached the man and demanded that he hand over his belongings.

When he refused, one of the attackers allegedly threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, which occurred around 8.25 p.m. on August 16, 2022.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives arrested two boys, ages 16 and 14, on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Both suspects have been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

“We have now arrested two suspects in connection with this incident,” said Detective Sergeant Frank Guddemi of Nottinghamshire Police.

“For obvious reasons, we take all reports of robbery extremely seriously, and it’s critical that people understand that this type of heinous behaviour will never be tolerated on our streets.”

“Similarly, no one should ever think it’s acceptable to carry a knife in public, let alone threaten anyone with it, because it puts them and others around them in danger.”

“Our officers work tirelessly to address the root causes of this type of offending and will always do everything in our power to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

“We are still investigating this attempted robbery and would like to encourage anyone with information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 783 of 16 August 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”