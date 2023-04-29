Two suspects have been arrested after a stolen car was driven into a wall

Officers first spotted the vehicle when it activated automatic number plate recognition cameras in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

After receiving that notification at around 10.20am on Tuesday (26 April), intelligence showed that the vehicle was displaying false plates and raised suspicions that it was stolen.

Within minutes, police had tracked down the vehicle in Blidworth Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield.

The driver then began to travel at high speeds, prompting police to activate the emergency lights to signal the driver to stop.

Ignoring this demand, the driver sped away from police – driving through red lights along the way.

Following a short pursuit, the stolen car lost control and hit another vehicle as well as a wall in Kingsway, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Both occupants of the car then fled from the scene.

Following a search of the area, police located and detained two suspects.

A 38-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

This suspect and a 60-year-old man were also both arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A check then revealed the car was in fact stolen and had been reported on 22 April.

Sergeant Ian Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of our officers utilising both technology and the intelligence available to us to zero-in on suspects of a crime.

“The level of driving demonstrated in this incident was completely unacceptable and fortunately didn’t result in anyone sustaining any injuries.

“We simply won’t tolerate this type of behaviour, nor will we fail to stop investigating reports of car theft, which we know can have a hugely detrimental impact on vehicle owners.

“While we’ve arrested two suspects in connection with this case, we’re still carrying out inquiries into the incident, so would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

People can report information to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 26 April 2023, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.