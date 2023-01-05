Two suspects have been arrested following a quick response from local officers in Ashford

Kent Police received a report of a break-in at around 1.30am on Wednesday 4 January 2023 and it was reported medication, cash and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Patrols quickly attended Elm Place where witnesses had seen intruders near a property. Following further enquiries and, assisted by CCTV operators, officers detained two people in the Newtown Road area.

Two men from Ashford, aged 40 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs.

They were released on bail until Thursday 30 March while enquiries continue.