Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dartford

by uknip247
The 18-year-old victim suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road, during the evening of Friday 14 April 2023. Kent Police was called at 9.05pm and officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

At around 12.30am on Saturday 15 April, two men, both aged 19, were arrested in Gillingham on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. As part of the investigation officers have spoken to a number of potential witnesses, but are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Ross Gurden, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘We are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, around or before 9.05pm on Friday evening.

‘The area where the victim was assaulted was close to the town centre and there would have been pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time. If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.’

Motorists with dashcam and owners of private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 14-1360. Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted using the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123H04-PO1

