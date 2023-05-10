Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two suspects have been charged over a street robbery during which a man was allegedly assaulted and threatened at knifepoint

Two suspects have been charged over a street robbery during which a man was allegedly assaulted and threatened at knifepoint

by uknip247

The victim suffered head injuries and was robbed of his mobile phone during the incident which happened in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, on the night of 14 February 2023.

Paul Bates, aged 41, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Leah Smithurst, aged 33, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (8 May 2023) charged with robbery.

They were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 June 2023.

Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was fortunate the victim only sustained minor injuries from this attack.

“Robbery is a serious offence and the force treats reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.

“We will always investigate and exhaust every line of enquiry in order to apprehend suspects and put them before the courts.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in central London

Police are asking for anyone who has seen 16-year-old Kyle to make contact

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Chatham involving a bus and a pedestrian

Three members of an organised crime gang have been jailed following a series of burglaries across Cheshire and Greater Manchester

Ongoing clashes in Sudan have resulted in a death toll of 604 people, according to a statement released by the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Broomfield, which has left a man with life-changing injuries

In a pre-recorded ceremony at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, several winners paid tribute to the striking Hollywood writers who are currently...

Ambulance staff members who are part of the Unite union in the South East of England are set to go on strike today following...

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters on Coronation day, according to Republic chief executive Graham Smith

The renowned British actor, Terence Hardiman, has died at the age of 86

Lawyers across Scotland are poised to boycott a proposed pilot scheme for juryless rape trials

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.