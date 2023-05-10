Two suspects have been charged over a street robbery during which a man was allegedly assaulted and threatened at knifepoint

The victim suffered head injuries and was robbed of his mobile phone during the incident which happened in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, on the night of 14 February 2023.

Paul Bates, aged 41, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Leah Smithurst, aged 33, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (8 May 2023) charged with robbery.

They were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 June 2023.

Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was fortunate the victim only sustained minor injuries from this attack.

“Robbery is a serious offence and the force treats reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.

“We will always investigate and exhaust every line of enquiry in order to apprehend suspects and put them before the courts.”