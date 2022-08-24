Following a fatal stabbing in Tonbridge, two suspects have been charged with murder.

On Wednesday, August 24, a 16-year-old boy from Tonbridge and a 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court.

Following the death of 20-year-old Thomas Waugh (pictured), who was assaulted in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service approved the charges.

The suspects were also accused of trying to rob Mr. Waugh and of committing another robbery against two men who had been with him before the alleged murder.

In anticipation of additional investigations, a 16-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman who were also detained have been released on bail.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate detectives are still pleading with anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to the police to get in touch with them. Call 101 and reference 46/YY/13700/22 when doing so.

By visiting https://mipp.police.uk/, members of the public can also submit any information they may have, including any CCTV or dashcam footage.

