Two suspects have been swiftly arrested after a stolen car was seen travelling onto the Isle of Sheppey

At around 12.10am on Friday 23 December 2022, a VW reported stolen from a burglary in Swale was spotted by a patrol as it was driven over the Sheppey Crossing.

Officers pursued the vehicle which failed to stop. It continued to Warden where the occupants left the car on foot.

Following a search of the area, a 20-year-old man from Sheerness and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Jetty Road and taken into custody. Both were later bailed to return to the police station while the enquiries into the incident continue.