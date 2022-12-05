Two suspects thought to be involved in the theft of multiple Land Rovers have spent the night behind bars

After clocking a wanted vehicle in the Worksop area officers sprang into action.

The car was then followed to a car park in Harland Way, Worksop, shortly before 6pm, on Thursday (1 December).

On closer inspection of the car police then found an array of weapons including a bat and knife.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Thanks to the work of the force’s roads policing unit and tactical support group we’ve been able to arrest two people in connection with these thefts and working with our neighbouring officers in South Yorkshire we’ve been able to recover a number of stolen vehicles.

“The theft of vehicles and those stolen from our rural communities remains a priority for us – I understand the impact having your van, car and transport stolen can have on a person’s business and family, which is why we do everything we can to locate those responsible.

“I hope this shows residents in our rural communities and the wider Bassetlaw area that we are listening to their concerns and acting on any reports we receive.

“I want to send a strong message to roaming criminals who think our rural communities can be easy targets, this is not the case, we’re listening, acting and working with partners so there is a bigger chance than ever those who prey on our rural areas will come face-to-face with one of my officers.

“Our investigation into these incidents remains ongoing so I want to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and get in touch with us, your information could be the final piece we need to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 165 of 27 November 2022, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.