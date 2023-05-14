Two suspects were snared after specialist road crime team officers spotted a car believed to be linked to recent burglaries

Officers stopped the car in Slaughter House Lane, Newark, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (9 May 2023).

Two occupants were arrested and cloned number plates were found when the vehicle was searched.

The arrests were made as investigations continue into an aggravated burglary at a home in Bakerdale Road, Bakersfield, on 3 May 2023, and an attempted burglary at an address in Arbrook Drive, Aspley, on 4 May 2023.

Cash and jewellery were stolen after the Bakersfield address was broken into.

A 41-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to attend court.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempted burglary.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand just how traumatic it is for victims who have their homes and their lives violated by burglars.

“As a force we are determined to do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice and we continue to work hard to prevent these upsetting crimes from happening in the first place.”