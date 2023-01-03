Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Taken To Hospital After Car Crashes Into East Grinstead Shop
Home BREAKING Two taken to hospital after car crashes into East Grinstead shop

Two taken to hospital after car crashes into East Grinstead shop

by @uknip247

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, emergency services were called to London Road in East Grinstead after a car collided with a pedestrian and then crashed into the front of Holland and Barratt.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment; their conditions are unknown at this time.

The High Street was closed while the Fire Department assessed the building. It is now open again.

“Just drove past a nasty accident on London Road, East Grinstead,” a bystander said. The black car had driven onto the pavement in front of Holland and Barrett. It also appeared that a pedestrian had been knocked down. As of 8.50 a.m., there were no police or ambulances. Pedestrian-prone, but with assistance.”

Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on London Road, East Grinstead, just after 8.30am on Tuesday,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said (January 3). The vehicle then left the road and collided with the front of Holland and Barratt, causing significant damage to the structure.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives trawl CCTV after stabbings outside nightclub

Murder investigation launched after resident has head caved in at adult care...

Police in Hampshire have launched an investigation after a teenage girl and...

Detectives have released an image of a man who may have information...

Three people have been jailed for a total of 27 years and...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Corporation...

Officers are appealing for information from the public to assist with locating...

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service are seeking views from the public on...

Man living in care home found dead as fellow resident arrested for...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who...

A man has been charged with 19 offences following a police pursuit...

Cybersecurity experts have revealed an iPhone app that can protect users online

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"
Generated by Feedzy