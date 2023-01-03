Two taken to hospital after car crashes into East Grinstead shop

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, emergency services were called to London Road in East Grinstead after a car collided with a pedestrian and then crashed into the front of Holland and Barratt.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment; their conditions are unknown at this time.

The High Street was closed while the Fire Department assessed the building. It is now open again.

“Just drove past a nasty accident on London Road, East Grinstead,” a bystander said. The black car had driven onto the pavement in front of Holland and Barrett. It also appeared that a pedestrian had been knocked down. As of 8.50 a.m., there were no police or ambulances. Pedestrian-prone, but with assistance.”

“Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on London Road, East Grinstead, just after 8.30am on Tuesday,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said (January 3). The vehicle then left the road and collided with the front of Holland and Barratt, causing significant damage to the structure.”