The victim, Joy Middleditch, was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to hospital for treatment but passed away on Monday 27 March.

Officers were called just after 13.50 on Saturday 25 March, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home in Grayson Avenue following a robbery.

The incident is believed to have occurred during the hours of darkness at some point between the evening of Friday 24 March and early Saturday morning, 25 March.