Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

by uknip247

In the early hours of 19 August 2022, 20-year-old Thomas Waugh was sitting on a bench with two friends in Tonbridge Racecourse Park.

They were approached by two people they did not know; Rocco Mustafa who was holding a large knife and another teenage boy. Mustafa and his associate threatened the three friends and demanded they hand over their mobile phones.

The victims attempted to negotiate with the pair until Thomas said he would instead pay them some cash, and ran from the scene.

Robbed

In Thomas’ absence, his two friends, fearing violence, surrendered a gold chain, a packet of cigarettes and £5 in cash. At this point Thomas returned holding a stick and caused a distraction to allow his friends to escape.

He then ran towards Avebury Avenue pursued by the offenders who caught up with him in a car park, where he was fatally stabbed in the torso by Mustafa. His friends, concerned for his welfare, returned to locate him and found a member of the public giving first aid until the arrival of paramedics. Following further treatment Thomas died at the scene.

Thomas Waugh Desktop
Thomas Sadly Died At The Scene.

Detectives were able to prove that Mustafa called his mother, Claire White, on his mobile phone soon after the incident and that she travelled to Tonbridge to collect him. Due to the presence of a large number of police officers in the town she returned home and collected him the following morning.

An investigation was launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and enquiries by detectives swiftly identified Mustafa and the other teenager as responsible for Thomas’ death. They were both arrested on 21 August.

Two days later, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder whilst acting together, for both of them. They were also charged with two robberies and an attempted robbery.

White was also arrested on 21 August and later charged with assisting an offender.

On Friday 27 January 2023, Mustafa of Chipstead Valley Road, Coulsdon, Greater London appeared before Maidstone Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Convictions

The teenage boy entered not guilty pleas. He was convicted on Tuesday 11 April of all the charges, including murder, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

White, of Chipstead Valley Road, Coulsdon, who had pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender was convicted on the same date.

Mustafa, aged 18; White, aged 48, and the teenage boy will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Neil Kimber, said: ‘This was a shocking incident in which a young man lost his life due to his concerns for the safety of his friends. His brave efforts contrast starkly with the criminal actions of two teenagers intent on violence.
‘Their appalling behaviour has left a family mourning the needless loss of a much-loved young man with his future in front of him. The conduct of Mustafa’s mother was also deplorable and she should be thoroughly ashamed of her actions. I can only hope the sentences, when they are given at a later hearing, allow the victim’s relatives and friends some closure following Thomas’ tragic death.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Police want to speak to this man after another man was threatened and forced to transfer money in #Birmingham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast today

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

The mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam has been convicted of one of the UK’s largest-ever carousel tax frauds

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face

UK sanctions Abramovich and Usmanov’s financial fixers in crackdown on oligarch enablers

Over £130 million paid out for energy bill support this winter

More arrests made in Canterbury murder investigation

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More