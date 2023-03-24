Two teenagers arrested in connection with an incident in Chichester have been released on bail

Police were called to Superdrug in East Street around 3.30pm following reports of an altercation.

On arrival, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy from Worthing had been detained in handcuffs by privately employed civilian security staff. He was arrested on suspicion of assault.

There is no law in the UK that prevents civilians carrying handcuffs. Anyone who does carry handcuffs should be aware that their use could constitute a crime, unless they can show that using them was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

We can now clarify that a second teenager – a 16-year-old boy from Chichester – was detained by police in the area and arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both suspects have been released on bail with strict conditions until 24 June, pending further enquiries.

A full and thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened; this includes reviewing footage and taking witness statements.

Sussex Police has been in contact with the 15-year-old’s mother and contact will be maintained as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or has any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Ashridge.